Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $354,000 Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

NYSE SKY opened at $75.27 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKY. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.