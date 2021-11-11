Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.