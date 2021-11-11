Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Glaukos by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GKOS opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

