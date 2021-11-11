Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ PLMR opened at $94.75 on Monday. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.11 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.