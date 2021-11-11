Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $94.75 on Monday. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.11 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Notaras purchased 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $149,701.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $31,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

