Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

