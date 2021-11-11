Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. Papa John’s International reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Papa John’s International stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $130.45. 7,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,574. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

