Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) were down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 133,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 206,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on PZG shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.