Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 420.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

PRTK opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $253.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $44,881.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

