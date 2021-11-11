Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Paratek Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Several analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 32,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $163,993.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 954,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $173,726.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

