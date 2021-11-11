Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) CEO Sells $7,620,457.68 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PH opened at $326.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $333.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.