Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart Sells 4,023 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $326.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

