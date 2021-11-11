Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.34. Partner Communications shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 735 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $965.28 million, a P/E ratio of 175.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Partner Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.