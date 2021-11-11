Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.34. Partner Communications shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 735 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $965.28 million, a P/E ratio of 175.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter.
Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
