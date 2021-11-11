Patria Investments (PAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Patria Investments to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PAX opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patria Investments stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 4,260.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

