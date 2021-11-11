Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PYCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

