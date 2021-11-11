Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycor HCM updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PYCR stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. 906,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,028. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24.

PYCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paycor HCM stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

