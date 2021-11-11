PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $206.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 1 year low of $183.54 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $243.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.58.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

