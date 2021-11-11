PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $322.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $352.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.35% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.58. PayPal has a 52-week low of $183.54 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

