PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $315.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.83% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.58. The company has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal has a 52 week low of $183.54 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.