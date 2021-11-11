PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Posts Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.32. PaySign has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66.

Get PaySign alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PaySign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $100,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,143.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,555 shares of company stock worth $6,554,353. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PaySign stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 1,418.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of PaySign worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.