Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday.

LON HFD opened at GBX 320.40 ($4.19) on Wednesday. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232.50 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441.80 ($5.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 312.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 359.54. The stock has a market cap of £637.97 million and a P/E ratio of 12.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

