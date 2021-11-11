Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSVS. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 564.14 ($7.37).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 472.40 ($6.17) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 931.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 437.60 ($5.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.81.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.