Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRE. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday.

LON SRE opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. Sirius Real Estate has a one year low of GBX 83.10 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 142.40 ($1.86). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 11,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

