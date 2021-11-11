Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Buys 2,810 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,749,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Camping World by 24.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 709,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after acquiring an additional 139,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.08. 4,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,115. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

