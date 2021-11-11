Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,032 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. Okta accounts for approximately 3.1% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.17. 4,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,102. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.57. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights increased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

