Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the period. Capstead Mortgage comprises about 0.8% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,192,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,882,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,311,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,472,000 after buying an additional 1,591,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,982,000 after buying an additional 68,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 48,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,389,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 506,931 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE CMO remained flat at $$6.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 8,319,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,322. The firm has a market cap of $629.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.55. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 21.42 and a quick ratio of 21.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

