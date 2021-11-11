Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 122.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,181 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $306,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $95.42. 28,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

