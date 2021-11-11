PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $13.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $66.01 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $26,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. Wedbush boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

