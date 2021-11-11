PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $13.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.
Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $66.01 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.
In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $26,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. Wedbush boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
