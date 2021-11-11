PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 141.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 24,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 120,117 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 50,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after buying an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFSI opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.