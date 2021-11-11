Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Pentair reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84. Pentair has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

