Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

PSHG stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.29.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

