Petards Group (LON:PEG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.33

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.33 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.51 ($0.14). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 10.51 ($0.14), with a volume of 6,666 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.05 million and a P/E ratio of 20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.31.

Petards Group Company Profile (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

