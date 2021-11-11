Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 22.66 ($0.30). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 17,489,168 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POG shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The firm has a market cap of £961.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.35.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

