Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

