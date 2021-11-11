PHI Token (PHI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Million

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $325.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00221848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00091820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.