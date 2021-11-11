Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 2244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.