Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 309,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,948. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.
