Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 309,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,948. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

