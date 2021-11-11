Pi Financial Weighs in on Martinrea International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Martinrea International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic anticipates that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

MRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.38.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$876.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$10.31 and a 12-month high of C$16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 528,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,686,560.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

