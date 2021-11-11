Pickle Finance Market Cap Reaches $22.56 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.56 million and $4.40 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $12.60 or 0.00019390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00226052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00092084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,798,074 coins and its circulating supply is 1,789,456 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.