Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sysco in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.55 on Thursday. Sysco has a 52 week low of $67.30 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.14%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

