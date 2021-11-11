Piper Sandler Comments on DoorDash, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DoorDash in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $214.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.62. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 4.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

