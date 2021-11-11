Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FNA. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

