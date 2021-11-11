PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Hits $0.0315 on Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $812,679.71 and $1,992.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,409,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

