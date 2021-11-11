Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.14 million.

Shares of PLNT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.26. 1,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.01. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.07.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Planet Fitness stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Planet Fitness worth $173,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

