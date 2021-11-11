PlayFuel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.93 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $7.93 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00221511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00091667 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.