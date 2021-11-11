PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Down 5.7%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 32,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 427,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. Analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 60.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.