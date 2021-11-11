Playtech (LON:PTEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $737.50

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 737.50 ($9.64) and last traded at GBX 737 ($9.63), with a volume of 77610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 726 ($9.49).

PTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Playtech from GBX 468 ($6.11) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 560 ($7.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 484.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 450.11. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.42.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

