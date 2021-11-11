Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective raised by Wolfe Research from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.12.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth $74,765,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

