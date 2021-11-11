PLx Pharma (PLXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect PLx Pharma to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PLXP stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $342.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 4.40.
Several brokerages recently commented on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.
PLx Pharma Company Profile
PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.