PLx Pharma (PLXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect PLx Pharma to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLXP stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $342.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 4.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 21,810.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 82,227 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PLx Pharma by 84.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

