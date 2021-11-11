Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 273232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLYM. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after buying an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 449,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $864.65 million, a P/E ratio of -29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.