Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Polar Capital (LON:POLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON POLR opened at GBX 822.96 ($10.75) on Thursday. Polar Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 559.50 ($7.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 951 ($12.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 830.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 827.57. The company has a market cap of £823.90 million and a PE ratio of 12.86.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Andrew Ross bought 15,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £115,650 ($151,097.47).

